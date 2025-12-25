Eddie Howe of Newcastle (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are interested in signing the Ajax defender, Youri Baas.

The 22-year-old is on the radar of multiple clubs, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up. According to a report from TeamTalk, Newcastle United and Crystal Palace are keeping tabs on his progress and they want to sign him during the January transfer window.

Can the Premier League teams sign Youri Baas?

They have the resources to get the deal across the line, and it will be interesting to see if the Dutch outfit is willing to sanction his departure. He has been a key player for them and losing him in January would be a huge blow.

However, Newcastle are looking to add more depth to the defensive unit in January. They have been vulnerable at the back and they need to tighten up defensively. Signing the 22-year-old Netherlands defender would be ideal for them. He is a talented young player with a lot of potential and he could develop into a key player for the club. He is likely to cost around €20 million. Newcastle have the financial resources to get the deal across the line, and it will be interesting to see if they come forward with an official proposal.

Baas to replace Guehi at Palace?

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace are keeping tabs on him as well. Marc Guehi will be out of contract at the end of the season and there have been rumours that he could leave the club in January. Crystal Palace will need to replace their club captain and Baas could be the ideal replacement for the England international. It will be interesting to see which of the two clubs can get the deal done. €20 million could prove to be a bargain for the young defender, and he has the potential to justify the investment in future.