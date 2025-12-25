Eddie Howe wants a new midfielder at Newcastle. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos is currently on loan at Spanish club Sevilla.

He struggled for regular opportunities at the Premier League club, and he was eventually sent on loan to La Liga. The 31-year-old goalkeeper has done quite well for Sevilla, and they are very impressed with his performances.

Sevilla want Vlachodimos on a permanent deal

They are hoping to sign the player permanently, and it will be interesting to see if they can agree on a deal with Newcastle. The goalkeeper does not have a future at the Premier League club, and he is looking to sort out his long-term future as well.

As per reports via SportWitness, the player’s representatives have indicated that he is enjoying his time at the Spanish club, and he would be open to joining them permanently. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can finalise an agreement. He is likely to be available for a nominal price.

Odysseas Vlachodimos will look to sort out his future

The 31-year-old will look to sort out his long-term future and focus on his football once again. He has been a reliable performer for Sevilla, and he should look to stay there and play every week. Returning to England does not make any sense for him. He would be the third-choice goalkeeper at the club, and he would not get any game time.

Newcastle will look to get rid of his wages as well. They will be desperate to sell the player and cut their losses on him. It is fair to assume that a transfer will be agreed upon.

The player has a contract with Newcastle until 2028, and they will have to be reasonable with their demands in order for the move to go through. He is expected to return to the English club upon the expiry of his loan deal, but he will hope that the two clubs can finalise an agreement quickly so that he can return to the Spanish club for good.