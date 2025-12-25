205-goal striker claims he wanted to join Newcastle over Sunderland

Newcastle could welcome back a familiar face in the coming weeks. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Former Premier League striker Peter Crouch has now revealed that he would have liked to play for Newcastle United over the course of his career.

The former England International has claimed that there is something special about Newcastle as a club, and he also holds great admiration for the city.

Crouch believes that Newcastle are a footballing city and he always enjoyed playing against them during his time in the Premier League.

“Just announce it” – Peter Crouch makes major Liverpool transfer claim that won’t “go down well”

Crouch on Newcastle

“I reckon there’s something special about being Newcastle’s number nine,” Crouch said (h/t Chronicle). “Whenever I go up there, I feel like it’s a football city and when I think of the old centre forwards that have played well for Newcastle, you’re like the hero, aren’t you? If I had scored goals for Newcastle… Even the music before the game they play up at Newcastle. “I’ve always enjoyed playing as an away player there. They understand football. They live and breathe it. If I had gone in just after that Alan Shearer phase, I would have been at a good age then, but these things don’t work out. “It’s all hypothetical, but if I had to pick one club to play for, it would have been Newcastle.”

More Stories / Latest News Report: Newcastle ace wants to play for La Liga club next season Former Tottenham star feels 43-goal star should join Newcastle instead Report: Manager points out one problem he has with Aston Villa defender

Newcastle could have used Peter Crouch

Crouch was a very useful player for multiple clubs in the Premier League throughout his career, and there is no doubt that he would have been a quality addition for Newcastle. Apart from his ability to find the back of the net, he was a model professional throughout his career, and he added a whole new dimension to the attack with his incredible aerial presence.

Meanwhile, the player was very close to joining Sunderland in 2009, but he opted to move to Tottenham Hotspur after receiving a call from Harry Redknapp. It seems that the former England International would have preferred to play for Sunderland’s bitter rivals instead.

“Unbelievable” – Peter Crouch recalls the ‘absolute genius’ he witnessed from one former Spurs teammate