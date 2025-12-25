Cristian Romero could leave Tottenham. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur defender Radu Dragusin has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.

The 23-year-old Romanian has struggled for regular opportunities at the North London club, and he needs to play more often. The player was sidelined with an injury for several months, but he has now recovered from his setback. He will be hoping to play more often in the coming months, and it will be interesting to see if Tottenham is willing to provide him with that opportunity.

Radu Dragusin wants to play more often

According to Alessio Lento, the player wants regular gametime, and he has interest from multiple Italian clubs. He is now set to hold showdown talks with Thomas Frank regarding his future. The defender is likely to seek gametime assurance from the manager. It will be interesting to see if Frank is willing to accommodate him in the starting lineup.

He has not been able to hold down a regular starting spot since joining the London club from Genoa. Perhaps returning to his comfort zone could be ideal for him. He played his best football in Italy, and returning to Serie A could help him regain his form and confidence.

Spurs should keep Dragusin

However, Tottenham are lacking in depth in the defensive unit, and they might not want to let the Romanian leave now. He is a young defender with a lot of potential, and he could develop into a key player for them.

Tottenham should look to give him more opportunities and convince him to stay at the club. They will need a deeper squad with more quality if they want to fight for major trophies and do well across multiple competitions. There is no doubt that the Romanian international could be an important member of the first team for them.​