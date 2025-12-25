Real Madrid plan double Liverpool raid as Xabi Alonso picks his top two targets

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

After signing Liverpool fan favourite Trent Alexander-Arnold this year, Real Madrid could now target a move for Florian Wirtz and Ibrahima Konate from the Reds.

Xabi Alonso’s Real Madrid side are struggling to perform this season.

They are currently behind Barcelona in the title race and losing another La Liga title to their biggest rivals is a strong possibility.

In order to change that in the future and strengthen the squad in multiple positions, Real Madrid are ready to target an ambitious double move to sign Liverpool duo Flroian Wirtz and Ibrahima Konate, according to Defensa Central.

Angelo Stiller from VfB Stuttgart is another player on the radar of the Spanish giants, as mentioned in the report.

Real Madrid boss Alonso wants Liverpool duo

Even though Alonso knows signing all three players will be difficult for him, he still wants to make an attempt and test the waters.

Konate has been linked with a move away from Anfield for a long time, particularly to Real Madrid.

He is set to become a free agent next summer and his talks with Arne Slot’s team over a new deal have not progressed well, opening the door for him to leave next summer.

If Real Madrid step up their interest, his head could be turned, just like it did with Alexander-Arnold.

As for Wirtz, the Germany international midfielder joined the Reds in a big money move last summer but his failure to settle in the Premier League and his struggles throughout the season show how difficult he is finding to regain his form that made him one of the most wanted players in the world.

Under the leadership of Alonso, Wirtz can shine again. It was Alonso who brought the best out of Wirtz at Bayer Leverkusen and they both enjoy a strong relationship.

Can Los Blancos sign both Konate & Wirtz?

Real Madrid have a rich history of signing top players from Premier League clubs in the past.

While signing Konate could be more realistic for them at this stage, Wirtz could be out of their reach.

The Reds would not want their heavy investment in the midfielder go to waste after just one season at the club.

He still has a lot to offer and considering his age and future potential, Wirtz is set to stay at Anfield.

