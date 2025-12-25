Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca waving to the fans at Stamford Bridge (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea have been linked with a move for the former Real Madrid defender, Mario Gila.

Lazio are currently going through financial difficulties and they are prepared to sell the player in order to reduce the wage bill at the club. Chelsea and Bournemouth are interested in signing the player, according to Il Messaggero.

Mario Gila would improve Chelsea

Gila has proven himself in Italy and he has the physical and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League as well. He could prove to be an excellent acquisition for Chelsea. Lazio are in a precarious financial position, and Chelsea should look to take advantage of the situation and sign the player for a knockdown price.

They need to improve defensively if they want to win major trophies. Signing the former Real Madrid player would be a wise decision. He is likely to be available for a bargain because of his situation right now. The opportunity to join Chelsea will be quite exciting for the defender as well. He is at the peak of his career, and this is the right time for him to take on a new challenge.

Gila could be tempted

Joining Chelsea would help him compete at a high-level and fight for trophies. The player has a contract with the Italian club until 2027, and Lazio could look to sell him in January. It remains to be seen where he ends up.

Chelsea have the financial muscle to get the deal across the line, and convincing the player will not be difficult for them either. The Blues have had multiple injury problems at the back, and they need more depth in that area of the pitch. Signing the Spanish defender would be ideal for them. The 25-year-old has the quality to make an immediate impact in the Premier League, and he will help Chelsea improve defensively.