Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly preparing for an aggressive January transfer window, with the club willing to invest up to £150 million in a bid to reshape the squad and reignite their season.

According to The Sun, Spurs’ hierarchy are ready to back head coach Thomas Frank with significant funds as they look to address clear weaknesses in both attack and defence.

At the top of Tottenham’s attacking shortlist is Antoine Semenyo, who has emerged as one of the Premier League’s standout wide forwards this season.

Spurs see the Ghana international as an ideal fit for their system due to his pace and output.

However, landing Semenyo will be far from straightforward. His £65 million release clause, combined with strong competition from Manchester City, makes a January move increasingly difficult.

City are understood to be more advanced in discussions, leaving Spurs realistically facing an uphill battle.

Tottenham could target Man City winger

As a result, Tottenham are also exploring alternative attacking options. One such name is Savinho, the highly rated winger currently at Man City.

Spurs admire the Brazilian’s creativity and directness, viewing him as a player who could add unpredictability and flair to their frontline.

Any move for Savinho would likely depend on City’s willingness to sanction a deal, either on loan or permanently, which remains uncertain.

In addition to wide attackers, Spurs have also been linked with Samu Aghehowa. The Porto forward has impressed with his physical presence and goalscoring record.

Tottenham see him as a potential long-term option to strengthen their striking department. While no formal approach has yet been made, his name is firmly on the club’s radar as they consider adding a different profile up front.

Spurs want to make attacking & defensive additions

Tottenham’s plans are not limited to attacking reinforcements. Defensive additions are also being discussed internally, particularly on the left side.

Spurs could move for a natural left-back to provide balance and competition, or alternatively target a left-sided centre-back.

Such a move would allow Micky van de Ven to be deployed in a wider role when required, giving Frank greater tactical flexibility.

With £150 million potentially available, Tottenham are clearly aiming to spend big and compete with their Premier League rivals.

