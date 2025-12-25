(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Chelsea have formally withdrawn from the race to sign Antoine Semenyo after it became increasingly clear that the Bournemouth forward is closing in on a move to Manchester City.

Once Semenyo’s preference for City was established and negotiations accelerated in that direction, Chelsea opted not to pursue a deal that no longer aligned with their internal priorities, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

Rather than viewing the decision as a setback, Chelsea’s hierarchy are projecting confidence in their current attacking depth and long-term planning.

The club believe they are well stocked in wide and attacking positions and are keen to prioritise development over reactive spending.

Chelsea have faith in their current attacking options

There is a strong internal push to double down on the progression of summer signings Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens, both of whom are seen as key pillars of Chelsea’s attacking future.

In addition, Chelsea have been encouraged by the return to fitness of Estevão Willian, whose injury absence disrupted earlier plans.

With Pedro Neto and Cole Palmer already providing high-level output, particularly on the right flank, the recruitment team no longer see an urgent need to replace Semenyo profile-for-profile in the short term.

Although Chelsea have not publicly identified a direct “Plan B” to Semenyo, that does not mean the club have gone quiet in the market.

Several elite young attackers remain firmly on their radar as part of a broader, patient recruitment strategy.

Blues have identified their top targets

One such name is Jeremy Monga, the highly rated Leicester City teenager. Chelsea are understood to be locked in a three-way monitoring battle with Manchester City and Real Madrid for the youngster.

Chelsea are also keeping a close eye on Kenan Yıldız of Juventus, with club sources suggesting they are ready to act quickly should a market opportunity present itself.

Meanwhile, Yan Diomande remains a long-standing target. Chelsea scouts had tracked Diomande even before his move to Leipzig, but the German club’s valuation, believed to exceed €100 million, has reinforced Chelsea’s decision to avoid overspending in the near future.

The plan is to target a genuinely elite, right-footed forward who can complete the frontline rather than adding another high-cost attacker in January.

