Leeds United are hoping to sign El Chadaille Bitshiabu from RB Leipzig in January.

The 20-year-old French defender has struggled for regular opportunities at the German club, and he needs to move in order to play more often.

Leeds could use El Chadaile Bitshiabu

Leeds are fighting for survival in the Premier League and they have looked quite vulnerable at the back. They are currently six points clear of the relegation zone, but they need to keep improving if they want to survive in the top flight. Strengthening defensively should be a priority for them, and signing the French defender could help them.

The 20-year-old is a talented player, and he will be hungry to succeed at the highest level. He has struggled for regular opportunities in Germany, and a move to the Premier League could unlock a whole new door for him. He will look to prove himself in English football, and he will look to play regularly for Leeds.

Bitshiabu could be a future asset

The 20-year-old is a young player with a lot of potential, and he could prove to be a bargain for Leeds if they can sign him for a reasonable amount of money. It could prove to be a sound investment for them.

Leeds will need to keep improving the team if they want to compete in the Premier League regularly. It will be interesting to see if the English club follow up on their interest with an offer to get the deal done. As per TEAMtalk, they have already opened talks with the German club regarding a potential move.

The 20-year-old is not a key player for RB Leipzig, and they are unlikely to deny him a move if there is a suitable offer on the table. It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds.​