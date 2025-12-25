Tottenham given hope of signing Brazilian star by beating Barcelona to his signature

Tottenham manager Thomas Frank (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur may have been handed a timely boost in their pursuit of highly rated Brazilian teenager Rayan, after reports emerged that the 19-year-old has ended his relationship with super-agent Pini Zahavi ahead of the January transfer window.

The development has sparked renewed optimism in north London that Spurs could strengthen their position in what is shaping up to be a fiercely competitive race for one of South America’s most exciting young attacking talents.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Rayan’s decision to part ways with Zahavi could significantly alter the dynamics of his next move.

While Zahavi was representing the player, Barcelona were widely viewed as the frontrunners to land the Brazilian, largely due to the agent’s strong connections with the Catalan giants.

Barcelona were considered favourites to sign Rayan

Barcelona’s sporting director Deco was said to be in regular contact with Zahavi, and the club’s long-standing relationship with the agent placed them in a favourable position.

With Zahavi now out of the picture, that perceived advantage may have diminished.

Tottenham are hopeful that the reset in representation opens the door for a more balanced negotiation process, allowing them to present their sporting project directly to the player and his camp.

Spurs have been tracking Rayan for some time and view him as a long-term investment capable of developing into a top-level attacker in Europe.

Rayan is currently valued at around €50 million, a figure that reflects both his raw potential and his rapid rise in Brazilian football.

Blessed with pace, flair, and the confidence to take on defenders, he has drawn comparisons to some of Brazil’s most exciting wide forwards.

Scouts have been particularly impressed by his composure in the final third and his willingness to assume responsibility in big moments despite his age.

Tottenham receive hope of signing Brazilian star

For Tottenham, the appeal goes beyond pure talent. The club believe they can offer a clearer pathway to first-team football than some of their rivals, alongside the opportunity to develop within the intensity of the Premier League.

Spurs’ recent emphasis on youth recruitment and player development has been well documented, and Rayan is seen as a profile that fits neatly into that strategy.

Barcelona remain admirers and are unlikely to walk away entirely, but their financial constraints could complicate any move.

That reality, combined with the change in representation, has given Tottenham fresh confidence that a deal may be more achievable than previously thought.

