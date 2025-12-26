Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, reacts during a Premier League match. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is frustrated with the lack of opportunities at the club, and he has been linked with a move away in January.

The 20-year-old is a promising young player with a bright future, but he has struggled to hold down a starting spot at Manchester United. There have been links with top European clubs, and it will be interesting to see if the midfielder is willing to pursue a different challenge in January.

Amoirim sends message to Kobbie Mainoo

Meanwhile, Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim feels that the 20-year-old still has a future at the club, and he could be an important player in the coming months. However, he has urged the young midfielder to remain patient and wait for his chance.

“Kobbie Mainoo will have the opportunity he has all the time,” Amorim said on Sky Sports. “He played in different positions – we talked about the position of Casemiro, he can do that. If you play with a three, he can play like we did in the last game with the position of Mason Mount, he can play there. “He is going to be the future of Manchester United, that is my feeling, he just needs to wait for his chance and everything can change in football in two days.”

Man United must keep Mainoo

Manchester United are looking to build a team for the future, and they need to keep their best young players. Losing Mainoo would be a mistake.

He is a tremendous talent, and he could develop into a future star in the right team. Manchester United need more quality in the central midfield, and he could establish himself as an indispensable asset for the club.

The manager must look to give him more opportunities in the coming months so that he can showcase his true qualities.