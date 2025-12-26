Reece James of Chelsea is challenged by Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Juventus attacker Kenan Yildiz continues to be with the move away from the Italian club.

They are hoping to agree on a new deal with the 20-year-old attacker, but he wants £5 million in wages per year, and the Italian outfit have not been able to match his demands yet. Naturally, multiple clubs are monitoring his situation.

Multiple clubs want Kenan Yildiz

Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea are interested in the Turkish International. According to a report from TuttoJuve, Arsenal view him as the ideal partner for Martin Odegard, and they believe that he could boost their creativity and unpredictability in the final third. On the other hand, Tottenham are looking to add more creativity to the side, and they believe that these would be the ideal dynamic attacker for them. He is capable of operating centrally as well as on the flanks. Finally, Chelsea view him as a key pillar of their project in future. They have shown a willingness to invest in talented young players in recent windows, and their interest in the Turkish International is hardly a surprise.

Yildiz could be a star

The report claims that the Turkish attacker is viewed as a future world-class player. There is no doubt that he has the technical attributes to develop into a top-class player. The technically gifted midfielder has no shortage of options if he wants to leave Juventus. It will be interesting to see if the Italian club can convince him to sign a new deal with them.

He is an elite talent, and it is no surprise that he wants to be paid a premium. Premier League clubs certainly have the finances to accept his demands, and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds