(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Barcelona are looking to improve the defensive unit, and they are keeping tabs on the Arsenal defender Piero Hincapie, as per Fichajes.

The 23-year-old Ecuadorian is on loan at the Premier League club, but he has not been a regular starter for them. Arsenal have an option to sign him permanently for £45 million at the end of the season. It will be interesting to see if they take up the opportunity.

Barcelona eyeing Piero Hincapie

Barcelona need more quality in the defensive unit, and the 23-year-old could be ideal for them. If Arsenal do not sign him, they could have a free run at the player in the summer. He is versatile enough to operate across multiple positions, and he could be an asset for the club.

The Spanish champions need more quality and depth in the team. Meanwhile, the South American will be attracted to the idea of joining Barcelona as well. The move will be tempting for him culturally as well as in footballing terms.

Hincapie could fancy a move

Hincapie is highly rated across Europe, and he will want to compete at the highest level. He will want to play for clubs capable of winning league titles and the Champions League. Arsenal and Barcelona will be attractive opportunities for the player. He will be hoping to sort out his long-term future quickly and focus on his football. It remains to be seen where he ends up eventually.

Arsenal already have multiple quality defenders at their disposal, and the 23-year-old might not be a guaranteed start for them. In that case, Barcelona could be a more sensible move for the player. He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career if he wants to fulfil his potential.

Hincapie has played just 701 minutes of first-team football in the league and Europe with Arsenal.