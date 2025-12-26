Crystal Palace given green light to sign super striker for only €30m

Crystal Palace corner flag (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are reportedly positioning themselves to make a move for highly rated teenage forward Sidiki Cherif, with the Premier League club stepping up plans to strengthen their attacking options in the near future.

According to a report from French outlet Le Parisien, the Eagles have identified the 19-year-old as a potential long-term solution up front and could look to formalise their interest as early as next year.

Palace’s recruitment strategy is increasingly focused on securing young, high-upside talent capable of developing into first-team regulars.

With the club assessing its forward line ahead of upcoming transfer windows, Cherif has emerged as an attractive option due to his profile, age, and rapid development in Ligue 1.

Crystal Palace want to make an attacking addition

The South London side are understood to be keen on adding a striker who can grow into the role rather than relying solely on established names.

Currently plying his trade at Angers SCO, Cherif has been one of the breakout attacking talents in French football.

Despite his young age, the centre-forward has impressed scouts with his movement, composure in front of goal, and physical presence.

His ability to play on the shoulder of defenders, link up play, and attack space has drawn comparisons to other modern forwards who have made the leap from Ligue 1 to the Premier League in recent years.

Crystal Palace’s interest is not exclusive. The report also notes that at least one Bundesliga club is monitoring Cherif’s progress closely, showing the growing competition for his signature.

With multiple leagues tracking his development, Angers are well aware of the value of their asset and are expected to play hardball in negotiations.

Palace quoted reasonable price for Ligue 1 attacker

Financially, Angers are believed to be holding out for a fee in the region of €25–30 million to part ways with the teenage prospect.

That valuation reflects not only Cherif’s current performances but also his potential resale value if he continues on his upward trajectory.

From Cherif’s perspective, a move to the Premier League could be appealing. Crystal Palace can offer a clear pathway to first-team football, a competitive environment, and a reputation for giving young players opportunities at the highest level.

However, Angers would prefer to keep him at least until his development is further advanced, unless their valuation is met.

