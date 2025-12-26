Fabrizio Romano confirms Man United stance on La Liga midfielder

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United are once again weighing up a move for Atlético Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher, but significant differences remain between the two clubs over the structure of any potential deal.

According to Fabrizio Romano, United are keen to revisit their interest when the January transfer window opens, while Atlético are standing firm on their preference for a permanent transfer.

United’s admiration for Gallagher is not new. The Old Trafford club explored a late loan move for the England international during the summer window, viewing him as a reliable, Premier League-proven midfielder.

However, those talks failed to progress as Atlético Madrid made it clear they were not interested in a temporary move.

Man United face dilemma over Conor Gallagher

That stance has not changed. Atlético are open to letting Gallagher leave, but only under the right conditions.

The Spanish side are believed to value the midfielder at around €30 million and are only prepared to consider a straight permanent sale.

From their perspective, Gallagher remains a valuable asset despite his inconsistent role under Diego Simeone, and any departure must make financial sense.

Since arriving from Chelsea, Gallagher has struggled to secure a regular starting spot in Simeone’s system. While his energy and work rate are appreciated, he has often been used from the bench, making limited starts in La Liga and featuring more as an impact option.

That situation has fuelled speculation about his future, particularly with Gallagher keen to play regularly at this stage of his career.

Ruben Amorim wants fresh options in midfield

Man United see an opportunity. Under head coach Ruben Amorim, United are assessing midfield options and they have several players on their radar to improve the level of their midfield.

Gallagher’s familiarity with the Premier League and his leadership qualities make him an appealing profile.

However, United are cautious about committing to a permanent deal in January, especially with other midfield targets such as Adam Wharton and Carlos Baleba also under consideration for the longer term.

Financially, United would prefer a loan or a deal with flexible terms, potentially including an option to buy.

With both clubs holding firm, negotiations are likely to be delicate if talks resume next month.

