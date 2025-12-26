Insider claims agent is travelling to England to discuss terms with Man United

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

The race to sign RB Leipzig’s highly rated winger Yan Diomande is gathering serious momentum, with the player’s agent travelling to England to hold discussions with Premier League clubs over a potential transfer.

According to a trusted source on X, the agent’s primary purpose is to explore the terms Manchester United would be prepared to offer should they reach an agreement with Leipzig over a transfer fee.

Diomande has rapidly emerged as one of the most exciting young attacking prospects in Europe.

Following Antoine Semenyo’s decision to move to Manchester City, Man United have turned attention towards Diomande.

The 19-year-old has caught the attention of the biggest clubs across Europe this season.

Man United step up Yan Diomande chase

He has scored seven goals and provided four assists in 16 appearances this for the Bundesliga side.

His pace, direct dribbling, and confidence in one-on-one situations have made him a standout performer in the Bundesliga this season, where he has already delivered a strong return in goals and overall attacking impact.

Man United view Diomande as a high-upside option who fits their evolving recruitment strategy.

Diomande’s age profile and ceiling make him an appealing target, even if Leipzig’s reported valuation, believed to be around €100m, presents a significant challenge.

Not only United but even their Premier League rivals Liverpool have emerged as contenders to sign the Bundesliga winger.

Liverpool have also requested a meeting with Diomande’s agent, signalling their intent to explore the feasibility of a move.

Red Devils face competition from Liverpool

The Reds are believed to be tracking the winger closely as they assess long-term attacking reinforcements, particularly with questions surrounding squad depth and future succession planning in wide areas.

Unlike United, who are looking for immediate attacking reinforcements, Liverpool are thought to be weighing both January and summer possibilities.

Their recruitment team are understood to be impressed by Diomande’s adaptability and work rate, qualities that align with their high-intensity playing style.

As Diomande’s agent prepares for meetings in England, it is clear that the winger’s future is entering a decisive phase.

United and Liverpool both see him as a player capable of shaping their attacking units for years to come.

Sources: Man United & Arsenal enter race for playmaker wanted by Chelsea