Daniel Farke of Leeds United (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Coventry City striker Haji Wright has been linked with a move away from the club in January.

West Ham United were reportedly interested in signing the player, but Coventry City are unwilling to sanction his departure. They have informed the London club that they would have to pay a world-record transfer fee of around £200 million in order to sign the player.

West Ham are in desperate need of a quality striker, but there is no way they can afford to pay that kind of money for the 27-year-old.

Leeds eyeing haji Wright

Meanwhile, Leeds United are keen on the player as well (h/t LeedsUnitedNews). However, after discovering how much Coventry City are demanding for him, it is safe to see that Leeds will be moving on to other targets.

They could use more goals in the attack, and signing another striker would be ideal for them. Dominic Calvert-Lewin has done really well for Leeds United since joining them, but he needs more support in the attack.

Leeds are fighting for survival in the Premier League and need as much quality as they can get. They will be desperate to stay up in the Premier League this season. Signing another striker could make a big difference for them going forward. It remains to be seen whether they can bring in the necessary additions during the January transfer window and cement their place in the Premier League next season.

Wright could fancy a move

As for Wright, he will hope to compete at a high level in the future, but any potential exit in January is certainly off the table. It will be interesting to see if clubs like West Ham and Leeds United decide to come back in for Wright at the end of the season. The United States international is a quality player and he could improve both teams.