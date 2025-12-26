Daniel Farke is under increasing pressure as Leeds manager. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

El Chadaile Bitshiabu has been linked with a move to Leeds United in recent weeks.

The 20-year-old French defender has struggled for regular opportunities at the German club, and he needs to move on to play more often. According to a report from Fussball Transfers, RB Leipzig have decided that they will not sell the defender in January. However, they would be willing to send him out on loan so that he can play more often.

Can Leeds sign Bitshiabu?

It will be interesting to see if Leeds United can get the deal done. It is no secret that they need to improve defensively. Signing the right players will help them do well during the second half of the campaign. They need to tighten up at the back if they want to secure safety.

They are very much in the battle for survival in the top flight right now. They will not want to go down to the championship at the end of the season.

El Chadaile Bitshiabu needs game time

Meanwhile, Bitshiabu will be desperate to play regularly. He is a talented player with a bright future. He has struggled for opportunities at the German club, playing just 202 minutes of first-team football in the league.

Moving to the Premier League could be ideal for him, and it could give him the platform to showcase his qualities regularly. Regular football at Leeds United could bring out the best in him and help him fulfil his potential.

It would also preserve his market value for the German outfit if they decide to sell him at the end of the season.

Apart from a quality defender, Leeds should invest in a reliable attacker as well.