Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, looks on prior to a Premier League match. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are interested in signing the German attacker Karim Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund.

The 23-year-old has done quite well for the German club, and they value him highly. According to Fichajes, the player has a market valuation of €60 million, but the German outfit is unwilling to negotiate below €75 million for him.

Liverpool submit surprise Adeyemi offer

However, Liverpool have come forward with a €20 million offer to get the deal done. The offer has left everyone at the German club surprised, and it is substantially lower compared to their valuation of the player. It will be interesting to see Liverpool come back with a revised offer to get the deal done. It seems highly unlikely that they will be able to sign the player for €20 million.

They need more quality and depth in the attacking unit, and the versatile 23-year-old would be ideal for them. The German is capable of operating anywhere across the front three. He will add explosive pace, technical ability, and unpredictability to the Liverpool attack.

Adeyemi has been linked with Arsenal as well.

Liverpool could use Karim Adeyemi

Adeyemi is a young player with a lot of potential, and Liverpool could groom him into a future star. They need more depth in the attacking unit, especially on the flanks. Adeyemi could be tempted to join a big club like Liverpool, and he will hope that the two clubs can reach an agreement.

Liverpool have been linked with Antoine Semenyo as well, but the Bournemouth star has a preference towards Manchester City. It is no surprise that Liverpool are now looking at potential alternatives. It will be interesting to see if they can bring in the right additions during the January transfer window. They need to improve the team if they want to finish in the top four.

Apart from a versatile attacker, they should invest in a quality defender as well.