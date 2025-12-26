Liverpool receive major Alexander Isak update on Thursday night

Arne Slot and Alexander Isak (Photos by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool have received a major boost behind the scenes after the club’s medical staff reported extremely positive signs following Alexander Isak’s recent operation.

According to a trusted source on X, the procedure went smoothly and exactly as planned, with doctors and physiotherapists encouraged by how well the striker responded in the immediate aftermath.

The Sweden international underwent surgery after suffering a serious leg injury that he suffered against Tottenham recently.

The Liverpool summer signing suffered a fractured fibula and he is now expected to be out of action for several months.

Liverpool are set to be without Isak for several months

As Liverpool’s record signing and a central figure in Arne Slot’s attacking plans, Isak’s absence has inevitably forced tactical adjustments.

However, there is now growing optimism within the club that his recovery timeline could be shorter than first feared.

Those working closely with Liverpool’s medical department believe Isak’s overall physical condition has worked strongly in his favour.

Early indicators suggest there have been no complications following the operation, and swelling has been minimal, which is often a key marker in assessing how quickly a player can progress through recovery phases.

While Liverpool remain cautious publicly, internal confidence is growing that Isak could return to light training sooner than initially anticipated.

The club are expected to take a conservative approach regardless, prioritising long-term fitness over rushing him back, particularly given the demands of the Premier League and European competition.

Club receive encouraging signings from Isak

Club sources stress that the next few weeks will be crucial in determining an exact return date, but the early signs have been described as “extremely encouraging”.

While Arne Slot continues to rely on alternative attacking options in the short term, the expectation is that Isak will play a key role again later in the season once fully fit.

For a club pushing on multiple fronts, that optimism could yet prove decisive in the second half of the season.

It remains to be seen if the Reds will enter the winter transfer window to look for short term options.

Liverpool hold talks over £20 million transfer for “incredible” star after Semenyo setback