Liverpool told to pay more than £30m for short term Alexander Isak replacement

Liverpool’s search for short-term attacking cover following Alexander Isak’s injury has led them to assess a number of options across Europe.

The latest name to get linked with the defending Premier League champions is Atletico Madrid striker Alexander Sorloth.

According to Radio Marca, the Spanish giants would demand a fee in excess of £30 million to part ways with the Norwegian international, a figure that has given Liverpool plenty to think about.

Sorloth had initially been floated as a potential loan solution after Alexander Isak suffered a serious injury that sidelined him for a crucial stretch of the season.

With Liverpool keen to avoid panic buying in January, a temporary addition who could offer experience and reliability in front of goal was considered an attractive option.

However, any realistic deal for Sorloth has always leaned toward a permanent transfer, something that never fully aligned with Liverpool’s short-term planning.

At Atlético Madrid, Sorloth is viewed as a valuable squad asset rather than surplus to requirements.

While he has not always been a guaranteed starter, Diego Simeone appreciates his work rate and ability to score crucial goals.

The attacker scored 24 goals for the Spanish giants last season, showing consistency and the ability to lead the attack.

As a result, Atlético have little incentive to sanction a cut-price exit or a loan move mid-season, particularly with domestic and European ambitions still very much alive.

Reds may take a conservative approach in January

Liverpool’s hesitation is also shaped by the broader context of their squad. Medical updates around Isak have been increasingly positive, with the expectation that the striker could return in the spring.

That timeline has reduced the urgency to commit significant funds to a stopgap solution, especially one who would command a sizeable fee and wages.

Arne Slot may prefer to continue trusting his current attacking options, focusing instead on tactical tweaks and internal solutions until Isak is fit again.

A move for Sorloth at this stage looks highly unlikely for the Reds.

