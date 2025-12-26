Man City star to consider January exit if Pep Guardiola signs Antoine Semenyo

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester City winger Oscar Bobb is increasingly likely to leave the Etihad Stadium should the club complete the signing of Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo, according to respected transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano.

With City accelerating plans to strengthen their attacking options, Bobb is understood to be carefully assessing his future amid growing competition for minutes.

At 22, Bobb is at a pivotal stage of his career. Highly regarded within City’s setup, the Norway international has nonetheless found regular starts hard to come by under Pep Guardiola.

While Guardiola values Bobb, the depth of City’s attacking unit has limited his opportunities to make a sustained impact in the Premier League.

Oscar Bobb has struggled for playing time at Man City

The youngster has made just nine appearances in the Premier League this season for the Manchester giants.

The potential arrival of Semenyo, a powerful, direct attacker capable of operating across the front line, would further intensify competition in wide areas.

City already boast an abundance of attacking talent, and sources suggest Bobb would actively push for an exit if his pathway to consistent first-team football becomes even more congested.

For a player eager to accelerate his development and establish himself at senior international level, regular minutes are now a priority.

Interest in Bobb is already building across Europe. Borussia Dortmund have emerged as one of the most serious suitors, viewing him as a natural fit for their model of developing young attacking talent.

Dortmund’s track record of nurturing creative wingers and remembering Bobb’s strong performances in youth competitions makes them an attractive destination.

City winger has interest from the Premier League

Closer to home, Crystal Palace have also expressed interest. Palace see Bobb as a player who could thrive with greater responsibility in the Premier League, particularly in a system that encourages freedom in the final third.

A move to Selhurst Park would allow Bobb to remain in England while stepping into a more prominent role than he currently enjoys at City.

Man City are open to facilitating a move that benefits the player, especially if it includes a permanent transfer with clauses such as buy-back options or sell-on percentages.

Bobb has many options and will not be short of offers if he decides to move on.

Much now depends on City’s progress with Semenyo and how Guardiola reshapes his attacking rotation.

Chelsea & Man City set to actively pursue youngster making waves in England