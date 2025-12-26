Man United consider surprise January exit for 25-year-old not in Amorim's plans

(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Manchester United are increasingly open to the idea of selling Jadon Sancho in the January transfer window, despite the winger currently being out on loan at Aston Villa.

With Sancho’s contract at Old Trafford set to expire in June, the situation has reached a critical point, forcing United to weigh up pragmatic decisions to avoid losing a high-profile asset for nothing.

Sancho, now 25, joined Villa in search of a fresh start and regular minutes, but his loan spell has not unfolded as hoped.

Competition for attacking places has limited his involvement, and he has struggled to cement a consistent role in the matchday squad.

While there have been flashes of quality, the lack of sustained game time has raised questions about his long-term future, both at Villa Park and back at Man United.

Man United want to recoup money from Sancho transfer

Allowing Sancho’s contract to run down without recouping a fee would represent a substantial loss, given the investment made when he arrived from Borussia Dortmund.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, interest in Sancho is already emerging from abroad. Borussia Dortmund, where Sancho enjoyed the most productive spell of his career, are once again monitoring his situation.

A return to familiar surroundings, even on a reduced fee, could appeal to both player and club, especially given Dortmund’s track record of reviving careers.

Elsewhere, AS Monaco are also reported to be interested. Monaco see Sancho as a potential market opportunity. A technically gifted winger whose confidence has dipped but whose ceiling remains high.

Sancho is expected to leave the Premier League

Ligue 1 has often proven a fertile ground for players seeking to rebuild momentum away from the Premier League spotlight. Mason Greenwood’s spell at Marseille is an example of that.

Sancho himself is believed to be open to a permanent move if it offers stability and a defined role.

With England ambitions still in mind and his prime years approaching, regular football is now a priority.

A move abroad could provide a reset, away from the pressure and scrutiny that has followed him in recent seasons.

Report: Worry for Man United as Real Madrid join race to sign £17.5m target