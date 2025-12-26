Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, speaks to the media during a press conference. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United are now expected to sign Manu Kone from AS Roma.

The 24-year-old French midfielder has done well for them, and he is expected to be on the move at the end of the season. According to journalist Francesca Teodori, the player is very keen on joining Manchester United, and the move is likely to happen in June.

Kone has been linked with Newcastle as well.

Manu Kone to Man United?

She claimed on ASRomaLive’s Twitch channel: “It’s not news, but it’s a fairly credible rumour. I’ve been told by multiple sources that he’ll leave Roma in June and join Manchester United. “I don’t know if this has anything to do with the Zirkzee deal. He might have been included as a sort of counterpart. This remains to be seen, but what’s certain is that Kone is very keen on the destination and it looks like he could join United in June.”

Man United could use Kone

Manchester United need more quality and depth in the middle of the park, and the 24-year-old should prove to be an excellent acquisition. He is a talented player with a bright future, and he has the technical attributes to control games for Manchester United in the Premier League. He could improve with coaching and experience. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can agree on a deal with the Italian club. They have the resources to get the deal done, and the Frenchman should prove to be an excellent addition.

Manchester United have been tracking Kone for months.

He has proven himself in Italy and Germany in the past. He will look to make his mark in the Premier League now. There is no doubt that he has the ability to succeed in England. Improving the midfield should be one of the priorities for Manchester United at the end of the season, and it is no surprise that they are looking at the 24-year-old.