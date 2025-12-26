Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, looks on as he speaks to the media. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Arsenal are hoping to sign the AC Milan defender, Davide Bartesaghi.

The 19-year-old has established himself as an important player for the Italian club, and Arsenal have been monitoring his progress. According to a report from MilanLive, Arsenal are prepared to pay €25 million in order to get the deal done. However, their approach has been knocked back. The Italian outfit is unwilling to sanction the departure of the defender.

Davide Bartesaghi is a top prospect

Bartesaghi is an elite talent, and AC Milan believe that he could be a star for them in future. They do not want to lose the player anytime soon. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal decide to come forward with a lucrative proposal to get the deal done.

They have shown tremendous interest in signing talented defenders in recent windows. They have an outstanding defensive unit at their disposal, and they are looking to improve further. Bartesaghi would be a superb long-term investment for them. If they can sign him for a fee of around €25 million, it would be a masterstroke for them. They are looking to build a team for the future, and it is no surprise that they want elite Young players.

Can Arsenal convince Milan to sell Bartesaghi?

The defender is unlikely to force an exit from his boyhood club any time soon. Arsenal will have to agree on a deal with Milan in order to get the transfer across the line. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few months. Milan will not want to sell the player in January, and any potential move might have to wait until the summer transfer window.

Milan will hope that the defender stays at the club and establishes himself as one of the best in the league in his position.