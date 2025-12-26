Newcastle manager Eddie Howe looks on (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Inter Milan midfielder Davide Frattesi during the January transfer window.

The 26-year-old Italian international does not have a future at the Italian club, and he needs to move on in order to play more often. Newcastle have been linked with the player in the past as well, but it seems that they have a clear opportunity to get the deal done this time around.

Davide Frattesi is available at a bargain

The player will be available for a fee of around £26.1 million, according to a report via Football Insider. Newcastle have the financial muscle to get the deal done, and they should look to complete the transfer quickly. They need more quality and depth in the middle of the park. They have been overly dependent on Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimarães. Both players have been exceptional for Newcastle, but they need more support.

Frattesi needs a move

Frattesi could prove to be an excellent acquisition. He has shown his quality in Italy, and he has the technical attributes for English football as well. He has started just one league game for Inter Milan this season, and he needs to move on. He is too good to sit on the bench at the Italian club. He is likely to get more opportunities at Manchester United, and regular football could bring out the best in him.

With the World Cup coming up next year, Frattesi will want to be a part of the Italian national team. Playing regularly at Newcastle during the second half of the season could help him cement his place in the national team. The opportunity to play in the Premier League can be quite exciting; the 26-year-old will look to prove his doubters wrong with his performances in England.