Real Madrid & Barcelona are joined by Euro giants in race to sign PL defender

Juventus have reportedly joined the growing list of clubs tracking Marcos Senesi, with the Bournemouth defender emerging as one of the most intriguing defensive opportunities ahead of the upcoming transfer windows

According to Matteo Moretto, the Serie A giants are now actively monitoring Senesi’s situation as they look to reinforce their backline with a natural left-footed centre-back.

The 28-year-old has seen his name dominate the transfer rumour mill over the past 48 hours, with Barcelona and Real Madrid both linked, alongside interest from several Premier League sides.

That surge in attention is largely driven by Senesi’s contractual status. His deal at AFC Bournemouth expires at the end of the season, and as things stand, there has been no agreement on an extension.

Marcos Senesi is a defender in demand

For Juventus, the appeal is clear. The Bianconeri are keen to add balance to their defensive unit and have prioritised the signing of a left-footed central defender who can operate comfortably in a high line and build play from the back.

Senesi’s profile fits that brief well. Strong in duels, composed in possession, and experienced at both domestic and international level, he is seen as a player who could slot into Serie A seamlessly.

With defensive reshaping expected in Turin over the next 12 months, the club are exploring market opportunities that combine quality with value.

Senesi’s expiring contract makes him particularly attractive, as Juventus could attempt to negotiate a cut-price deal in January or position themselves for a free transfer in the summer.

Real Madrid & Barca are interested in Senesi

From Bournemouth’s perspective, the situation presents a dilemma. Losing a key defender for nothing would be far from ideal, especially given Senesi’s importance to their structure and leadership at the back.

However, convincing him to commit his future amid growing interest from Europe’s elite will not be straightforward.

Bournemouth would prefer to resolve his future sooner rather than later, either by securing a renewal or sanctioning a sale.

Interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid shows how highly Senesi is rated across the continent, while Premier League clubs continue to view him as a reliable, top-flight-proven option.

