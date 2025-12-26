'I don't know' - Ruben Amorim throws future of two Man United stars in doubt

Ruben Amorim looks on. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United head coach Rúben Amorim has offered a measured and diplomatic response when asked about the long-term futures of senior figures Harry Maguire and Casemiro.

The United boss increased the uncertainty that still surrounds United’s squad planning heading into the latter stages of the season.

Speaking candidly, Amorim admitted that while he is currently satisfied with both players, no final decisions have been made on their contract matters.

“Do I want to keep Maguire and Casemiro? I’m very happy with them, but I don’t know what’s going to happen,” the Portuguese coach said, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

“We will see how the season ends, what our position in the standings will be, and then we’ll see.”

Ruben Amorim is not rushing to make any decision

Amorim, who arrived with a reputation for long-term squad building and tactical discipline, is believed to be assessing not just performances, but also age profile, wage structure, and leadership dynamics within the dressing room.

Maguire, now in his early thirties, has experienced fluctuating fortunes at Old Trafford in recent seasons.

Once club captain, he has faced heavy scrutiny and competition for places, yet has also delivered composed performances when called upon.

Amorim is understood to value Maguire’s professionalism, aerial dominance, and experience, particularly in matches where defensive organisation and leadership are required.

However, with United linked to younger centre-backs across Europe, Maguire’s role beyond this season remains far from certain.

Casemiro’s situation is even more complex. The Brazilian has been one of United’s highest earners since his arrival and, despite still offering a lot to the team, questions have been raised about his ability to cope consistently with the intensity of the Premier League.

Man United star Casemiro could be on his way out

Reports in recent months have linked Casemiro with interest from the MLS and Saudi Pro League, while United are believed to be reluctant to extend his stay on current financial terms.

Amorim is not rushing into decisions. Instead, he wants to see how United finish the campaign, whether European qualification is secured, and how his tactical system continues to evolve.

That final league position could heavily influence whether experienced figures like Maguire and Casemiro are retained for stability or moved on to make way for younger, more dynamic profiles.

