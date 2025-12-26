'Best half in a red shirt' - Sky Sports journo reserves special praise for Man United star

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Patrick Dorgu delivered a timely reminder of his potential with an outstanding first-half performance for Manchester United against Newcastle United at Old Trafford, emerging as the standout performer in an unexpected role.

The 21-year-old Danish full-back was deployed in an advanced position on the right wing against Eddie Howe’s side, a tactical surprise that immediately caught the eye.

Rather than looking uncomfortable, Dorgu embraced the responsibility, capping his display with a superb first-half volley that gave United the lead and injected belief into the home crowd.

The goal was the highlight, but it was far from the only positive aspect of his performance.

Dorgu combined attacking intent with defensive diligence, repeatedly tracking back to help his teammates and making crucial interventions inside his own penalty area.

Patrick Dorgu helped in both attacking & defensive positions

On several occasions, he snuffed out Newcastle attacks before they could develop, showing composure and awareness that have sometimes been missing from his game earlier in the season.

His display did not go unnoticed. Sky Sports journalist Danyal Khan praised the young defender’s turnaround during the live broadcast, highlighting how far he has come in a short space of time.

“A few weeks ago Rúben Amorim talked about how Patrick Dorgu looked anxious every time he touched the ball and was struggling for form, but there was no sign of that with his finish earlier,” Khan said.

“This may be his best half in a red shirt since signing almost a year ago, a very impressive turnaround for the 21-year-old.”

Amorim’s earlier comments had painted a picture of a talented but tentative player still adjusting to the demands and pressure of playing for Man United.

Dorgu was the best player for Man United in the first half

Against Newcastle, however, Dorgu looked confident, decisive, and fully committed, playing with freedom rather than fear.

His willingness to take risks in advanced areas, combined with his discipline off the ball, offered a glimpse of the player United believed they were signing.

Amorim has spoken regularly about rewarding bravery and adaptability, and Dorgu’s display embodied both qualities.

With United still searching for consistency and solutions across the pitch, performances like this will not be forgotten.

