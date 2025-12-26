(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s ambitious summer recruitment drive was highlighted by the blockbuster arrival of Alexander Isak, a signing designed to elevate the Reds to the very top tier of European contenders.

However, those carefully laid plans have been disrupted after Isak suffered a significant injury against Tottenham Hotspur, forcing the club into a rapid reassessment of their short-term priorities.

The injury has left head coach Arne Slot short of a natural focal point in attack at a crucial stage of the season.

While Liverpool remain optimistic about Isak’s recovery in the medium term, the immediate concern is ensuring sufficient firepower during his absence.

Several high-profile names have been discussed internally, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

Liverpool have several attacking names on their radar

Ivan Toney and Dušan Vlahović are admired as elite-level forwards, though both are viewed more as long-term solutions rather than quick January fixes.

One intriguing alternative under consideration is a surprise six-month loan move for Gonçalo Ramos of Paris Saint-Germain.

Liverpool see Ramos as a potential short-term solution who could slot in seamlessly, offering pressing intensity and penalty-box instincts while Isak recovers.

The Reds have also discussed more versatile attacking profiles. Rodrygo of Real Madrid and PSG winger Bradley Barcola have both been mentioned as creative, mobile options who could operate across the front line rather than as traditional number nines.

Defensive addition is their priority

Despite the urgency in attack, Liverpool’s primary focus remains defensive reinforcement.

The club are widely believed to have a “gentleman’s agreement” in place for Marc Guéhi of Crystal Palace, with the intention of finalising that deal in January.

In midfield, Liverpool are also assessing defensive options to support Ryan Gravenberch, with Carlos Baleba among the names being monitored.

For now, Liverpool’s January strategy is clear, secure a reliable stop-gap striker to cover Isak’s absence, push ahead with the Guéhi deal in defense, and avoid compromising long-term squad planning.

