Sunderland want to make signings in January. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Sunderland defender Arthur Masuaku wants to leave the club when the transfer window opens in January.

According to a report from Foot RDC, the DR Congo International wants a fresh start next month. He has not been a regular starter for Sunderland, and the move has not worked out for him. His last appearance for the Premier League came against Manchester United at the start of October. He needs to move on in order to play more often.

Arthur Masuaku wants a move

The 32-year-old wants to join a club, where he will be a regular starter. With the World Cup play-offs approaching in March, he aims to be a key player for his country, and to achieve this, he needs to play regularly at the club level. The defender is currently away with the DR Congo national team at the AFCON.

It will be interesting to see if he can secure an exit from Sunderland when he returns. He is not a key player for them, and the Black Cats are unlikely to stand in his way. They should sanction his departure and invest the proceeds from his sale in a quality addition.

Sunderland should sell Masuaku

They have done really well since promotion, and they will be aiming for a place in the top half. They need to improve the team further in order to sustain their current run of form and finish strongly. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

The 32-year-old defender has shown his quality in the Premier League in the past with West Ham, and he could still be a useful acquisition in the right team. He should look to join a club where he will be able to compete at a reasonably high-level and play every week. Perhaps joining a league with lesser intensity would be ideal for him.

Sunderland eyeing January move for exciting winger with 11 goal contributions in 15 games this season