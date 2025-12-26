Wout Faes celebrates scoring for Leicester. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Standard Liege striker Thomas Henry has now revealed that Leicester City director Jon Rudkin blocked his move to Swansea City a few years ago.

The French attacker has revealed that Swansea City wanted to sign him during his time with the Oh Leuven, but the Foxes’ sporting director Jon Rudkin blocked the move, despite repeated requests from the player.

Thomas Henry on failed Swansea move

“I had agreed to go to Swansea. The coach at the time called me in March; it all happened very early. The problem was, I had scored 21 goals. I had increased my market value,” he said via Walfoot. “It wasn’t Leuven who handled the transfer; it was Jon Rudkin, Leicester’s sporting director The transfer didn’t go through. Swansea made two offers, I begged Rudkin to accept, but it didn’t happen, Swansea withdrew from negotiations.”

Rudkin blocked Henry move

Henry was playing for OH Leuven between 2019 and 2021. The Belgian club is owned by the same group that owns Leicester City. After an impressive season with the Belgian outfit, where he scored 21 goals and picked up seven assists, Swansea wanted to sign him, and they submitted a couple of offers to Leuven as well. However, Rudkin was in charge of negotiations, and he stopped the player from joining the Welsh club. Henry ended up joining Venezia in the summer of 2021.

Rudkin is currently the director of football at Leicester City, and he has been a member of the boardroom at OH Leuven since 2017.

The striker feels that his increased market value after impressive performances with the Belgian club led to the collapse of the transfer. They were holding out for more money than Swansea were willing to offer. Rudkin refused to budge, and the Welsh club had to withdraw from the race.