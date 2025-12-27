Niclas Fullkrug in action for Germany. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

West Ham have already finalised their first January deal, with Niclas Fullkrug making the move to AC Milan. The veteran striker will officially join the Serie A giants when the January transfer window opens, having reached an agreement to end his disappointing 18-month spell at the London Stadium.

Fullkrug wants to play himself into form in Milan ahead of next summer’s World Cup. He will also hope to seal a permanent move to the Rossoneri, although recent reports would suggest that the chances of this happening are far from certain.

AC Milan already moving to sign Niclas Fullkrug replacement

According to Radio Sportiva and Tutto Mercato Web journalist Marco Conterio (via Hammers News), AC Milan are already thinking about life after Fullkrug, who has only completed one training session since his move to Italy. Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic, who has recently been linked with reigning Premier League champions Liverpool, is on their radar, with contact having already been made with his agents in regards to a possible summer move.

Vlahovic is out of contract at the end of the season, and Milan see him as a market opportunity. If they manage to sign him, it would make it very difficult for Fullkrug to seal a permanent transfer to the San Siro.

How will West Ham deal with a possible return for Niclas Fullkrug?

There is no doubt that West Ham will want to see the back of Fullkrug, who managed only three goals in his 29 appearances for the club since his 2024 move from Borussia Dortmund. If it is decided that Milan do not seek to sign him on a permanent basis, he would go back to the London Stadium, and it may be difficult to sort another move for him in the summer.