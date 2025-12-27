£65m star wants Manchester City transfer done by January 1st

Pep Guardiola celebrates Manchester City's win over Nottingham Forest
Pep Guardiola celebrates Manchester City's win over Nottingham Forest (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo is reportedly keen to have his transfer to Manchester City all wrapped up by January 1st.

According to Sami Mokbel, speaking on BBC Sport in the video clip below, Semenyo is keen to get his move to Man City done as quickly as possible, despite Bournemouth being keen to keep him for their upcoming fixtures.

The Ghana international has a £65m release clause in his contract until January 10th, and Mokbel has stated that the Cherries would ideally like to have him until that date.

Still, Semenyo wants to leave sooner than that, so it will be interesting to see how this pans out…

Bournemouth understandably want to hold on to their star player for as long as possible, especially as they have some tough games coming up.

Semenyo, though, will surely now just be focused on his next move and want to get started with City straight away.

Could Man City do well to delay Antoine Semenyo transfer deal?

Interestingly, City might look at the Semenyo situation and wonder if they’re better off allowing him to stay at Bournemouth so he can play against their nearest title rivals Arsenal.

Antoine Semenyo of Bournemouth in action
Antoine Semenyo of Bournemouth in action (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

City might feel Semenyo has it in him to inflict some pain onto the Gunners whilst remaining a Bournemouth player, though it’s also probably a bit of a risky strategy.

Most importantly, Semenyo can surely make an immediate impact at the Etihad Stadium, and it’s City’s own results that they’ll be most focused on.

At the same time, though, there are probably a fair few Arsenal fans who’ll be happier taking on a Bournemouth team without the threat of Semenyo in it.

Semenyo scored for Bournemouth this afternoon it what could well end up being one of his final appearances for the club.

