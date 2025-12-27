Arsenal currently sit top of the Premier League, and in order to consolidate their position, signings could be made in January – with one in particular that could provide a massive boost in their expected battle with Man City.
Antoine Semenyo is a player appreciated by both clubs, but at this stage, Man City are favourites for his signature. Despite this, Arsenal are not prepared to end their pursuit, as they seek to get one over their Premier League title rivals.
Arsenal line up January move for Antoine Semenyo
As per Football Insider, Mick Brown has revealed that Arsenal are still in the race to sign Semenyo from Bournemouth.
“There was a rumour which was interesting about Semenyo coming to Arsenal almost as a blocking transfer to stop anybody else trying to strengthen. That would be interesting. And if they got rid of Jesus, then possibly that’s something that could happen. However, something we’ve talked about before is the good work that Arsenal have done in getting the other contracts with the players signed early, and getting them tied down to get stability.
“And I think that’s one of the key things that Arteta has been preaching about is stability in the squad. However, if there’s a chance to add quality in January, then they may well do it. It would all depend on the deal. I don’t know how many deals are actually live for him. I mean he’s saying he’s apparently turned down Spurs. We’ll just have to wait and see where he ends up. But Arsenal’s not quite out of the question there from all I’m hearing.”
Should Arsenal sign Antoine Semenyo?
The left wing position in Mikel Arteta’s squad continues to cause issues for Arsenal, but signing Semenyo would be an excellent solution. However, they will find it difficult to overtake Man City in the coming days.
should Arsenal sign Semenyo would not be a question that is going on our lips now, rather, we should be asking when Semenyo, our darest Arsenal fan and super player, should be having his medical at the Emirates Stadium.
You don’t allow your rivals, like Man City, to get such nuclear weapon like Semenyo, in there arsenal.
physically strong, technically gifted and shoots very well. I cannot wait to see Martinelli – Gyokeres – Semenyo combination in the attack with a very good left footer like Nwaneri or Toni Fruk ( who is valued at 13m pounds) in our attacking midfield.
Odegaard and Gabriel Jesus have to be sold this January. While Odegaard was away to injury, we played 15 games, winning 13 and drawing two. I don’t think he’s needed in Arsenal anymore.