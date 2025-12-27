Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal to sign Antoine Semenyo. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal currently sit top of the Premier League, and in order to consolidate their position, signings could be made in January – with one in particular that could provide a massive boost in their expected battle with Man City.

Antoine Semenyo is a player appreciated by both clubs, but at this stage, Man City are favourites for his signature. Despite this, Arsenal are not prepared to end their pursuit, as they seek to get one over their Premier League title rivals.

Arsenal line up January move for Antoine Semenyo

As per Football Insider, Mick Brown has revealed that Arsenal are still in the race to sign Semenyo from Bournemouth.

“There was a rumour which was interesting about Semenyo coming to Arsenal almost as a blocking transfer to stop anybody else trying to strengthen. That would be interesting. And if they got rid of Jesus, then possibly that’s something that could happen. However, something we’ve talked about before is the good work that Arsenal have done in getting the other contracts with the players signed early, and getting them tied down to get stability.

“And I think that’s one of the key things that Arteta has been preaching about is stability in the squad. However, if there’s a chance to add quality in January, then they may well do it. It would all depend on the deal. I don’t know how many deals are actually live for him. I mean he’s saying he’s apparently turned down Spurs. We’ll just have to wait and see where he ends up. But Arsenal’s not quite out of the question there from all I’m hearing.”

Should Arsenal sign Antoine Semenyo?

The left wing position in Mikel Arteta’s squad continues to cause issues for Arsenal, but signing Semenyo would be an excellent solution. However, they will find it difficult to overtake Man City in the coming days.