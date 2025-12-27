Arsenal player ratings: Declan Rice shines despite new position, summer signing still a big concern

Viktor Gyokeres and Declan Rice (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsenal returned to the top of the Premier League table with a 2-1 win at home to Brighton on Saturday afternoon.

The Gunners weren’t quite at their best, but did what they needed to do to move above Manchester City again after their victory over Nottingham Forest earlier in the day.

There were some positives and some negatives for Arsenal against Brighton, so read on for our take on how each player performed…

Arsenal player ratings vs Brighton

David Raya – 8 – Raya was one of the heroes for Arsenal against Brighton with a match-winning save against Yankuba Minteh in the second half. Truly world class from the Spanish shot-stopper, who stepped up when his team needed him.

Declan Rice – 8.5 – Out of position at right-back, Rice was still his usual superb self with a tireless display for the Gunners. The England international looked well suited to the role as he contributed defensively and in attack, while his usual deadly set piece delivery forced the own goal in the second half.

William Saliba – 6 – Not the hardest game William Saliba will ever play as he and the rest of the defence didn’t have a huge amount to do for most of the game, but cool and composed on the ball as usual.