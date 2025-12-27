Arsenal dealt yet another injury blow right before the Brighton game

Mikel Arteta reacts during Arsenal vs Crystal Palace (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal have reportedly been dealt another injury blow, with Riccardo Calafiori having to pull out of today’s team to take on Brighton.

The Italy international was at first named in Mikel Arteta’s starting line up to take on the Seagulls, but was then pulled out and replaced by Myles Lewis-Skelly.

According to the Evening Standard, this was because Calafiori felt something during the pre-match warm-up, though it’s not yet clear how serious or long-term the issue is.

It may be that Calafiori just has to miss this game as a precaution, but it’s also fair to say that the 23-year-old hasn’t had the best fitness record during his time with the Gunners.

Riccardo Calafiori dealt new injury blow for Arsenal

Calafiori arrived at Arsenal with a bit of a reputation for being injury-prone, and it certainly disrupted his first season at the Emirates Stadium.

In total, Calafiori picked up seven injuries last season, meaning he managed only 19 Premier League games, and 29 in all competitions in total.

This season has been better for the former Bologna man, but he’s now been dealt another setback, which is just what Arsenal don’t need at a time when there are so many games coming up thick and fast.

Arsenal struggling with defender injuries

Arsenal are also without Jurrien Timber today, while Ben White and Cristhian Mosquera were also recently injured.

On a more positive note, Gabriel Magalhaes is back on the bench for AFC, so that’s a big boost in the centre-back position.

Arsenal also have a lot of depth this term, so have been able to continue playing pretty strong line ups despite so many injuries in a variety of positions.

Every squad has its limits, though, so Arsenal fans will hope Calafiori isn’t out for too long and that other key players like Timber can also return as quickly as possible.