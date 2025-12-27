"Unbelievable" - Arsenal star earns special praise for "magnificent" moment vs Brighton

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya makes a save from Brighton's Yankuba Minteh (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya has earned big praise for a world class save for the Gunners against Brighton’s Yankuba Minteh this afternoon.

With the score at 2-1 to Arsenal, Raya showed his worth by somehow getting a fingertip to a superb shot from Minteh that looked like it was surely heading for the back of the net.

Watch below as former Arsenal player turned pundit Paul Merson absolutely raved about the save from the Spanish shot-stopper, describing it as “unbelievable” and “magnificent”…

"UNBELIEVABLE!" David Raya keeps Arsenal's lead intact with a fantastic save ?? pic.twitter.com/pDn768owiL — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 27, 2025

Raya clearly produced something very special at a key moment in the game, with Arsenal not entirely comfortable at home to Brighton.

David Raya save makes the difference as Arsenal win and return to the top of the Premier League

In the end, Raya’s save was crucial for Arsenal as they just held on for the three points with a 2-1 win over Brighton.

Manchester City were briefly top after beating Nottingham Forest in the early kick-off, but Mikel Arteta’s side responded with another victory to reclaim top spot.

It might not have been a vintage Arsenal performance, but they did enough, and that’s why Arteta signed such a top class ‘keeper in Raya.

The former Brentford man has proven a major upgrade on his predecessor Aaron Ramsdale, and if this title race stays as close as it looks now, then this save might prove one of the most important moments of the season.

Martin Odegaard scored in the first half for Arsenal, who then doubled their lead from a Georginio Rutter own goal.

Brighton pulled one back and it looked in all likelihood that they were set to steal a point if not for Raya’s heroics.