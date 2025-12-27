Andoni Iraola sees his Bournemouth contract expire at the end of the season. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Bournemouth have lost a number of key players in recent years, and soon, the same could happen with their manager. Andoni Iraola has attracted a lot of interest over the last 18 months, and in 2026, he could next to move on.

It has been a season of some difficulty for Bournemouth, who find themselves down in 15th in the Premier League table. Iraola’s magic has not worked, and while it is unlikely that he is sacked, he could decide to leave at the end of the season.

Andoni Iraola considering Bournemouth exit

As per Football Insider, Mick Brown has revealed that Iraola has a good chance to leave Bournemouth when his contract is up at the end of the season.

“I don’t think there’s any immediate threat of him losing his job. He’s got a lot of credit in the bank so it would be a shock if there was. The realists, if there are any left in the game, will look at the situation he’s in, all of the players who left in the summer, and the job he’s done in those circumstances. Now it’s time for them to get behind him and support him, that would be the sensible reaction and it’s the path I think Bournemouth will take.

“From his point of view, he’ll be looking at the situation he’s in there. Results have dipped a bit recently, does he think that’s something he can resolve, or is it a deeper issue with the club that might be a long-term thing? Based on what he thinks and how he feels, that will decide his future.

“With his contract up at the end of the season, he will be assessing his options and maybe he’ll leave Bournemouth sooner than many people expected. He has a lot of admirers which we’ve spoken about before, so that will give him a decision to make.”

Where could Andoni Iraola end up if he leaves Bournemouth?

Liverpool are among the clubs interested in Iraola, so if he does decide against signing a new Bournemouth contract, they could be well-placed to move for him – provided that Arne Slot was relieved of his duties at Anfield.