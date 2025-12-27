Oliver Glasner wants signing at Crystal Palace. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace have had a good season so far, and they hope to add quality to their squad in January as they seek a successful campaign. A new winger is wanted by Oliver Glasner, and in recent weeks, the club have set their sights on Brennan Johnson.

Tottenham are open to selling Johnson, who is not in Thomas Frank’s plans. Crystal Palace are in the race, and although there are other clubs present too, their chances of bringing him to Selhurst Park are looking good.

Crystal Palace lead race for Brennan Johnson

As per Football Insider, Keith Wyness has revealed that Crystal Palace are favourotes to sign Johson ahead of Ipswich and Brentford.

“Yeah, I think Palace is a real option for him, and I think the one that’s making all the positive noise is Ipswich because they’ve had a real good run recently back up into the promotion places, at least the playoffs, in the Championship.

“So yes, I think Brendan Johnson could be for Palace. I think he’s a talent. He’s been a little bit inconsistent at Spurs. But you know he’ll be looking as well as whether Glasner will be there or not. So that could make a decision for him as well.

“Whereas it does seem Kieran McKenna is still remaining loyal at Ipswich, and so we’ll see where that goes. As a young player, I think he seems to be a confident striker that needs that arm around the shoulder. And so he’ll be making a decision based on that. But certainly I think Palace. I also heard Brentford, but I do think that Palace and Ipswich are the two front-runners. I expect him to move fairly soon.”

Should Crystal Palace sign Brennan Johnson?

It is clear that Crystal Palace need winger reinforcements, and as far as options go, Johnson would be an excellent one. It remains to be seen whether a deal can be agreed with Tottenham.