Enzo Maresca is wanted by Man City. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Chelsea have had a lot of manager turnover in recent years, and they could be searching for a new one again in 2026. Enzo Maresca has impressed since taking the reins at Stamford Bridge, and he could now be tempted into joining another club.

In recent weeks, it has been reported that Man City have lined up Maresca as one of their candidates to replace Pep Guardiola, when the time comes for the legendary Spanish manager to move on. He knows the Etihad Stadium well, having previously worked there as a first team coach.

Chelsea could soon be looking for Maresca replacement

As per Football Insider, Mick Brown has revealed that Maresca would consider leaving Chelsea in order to join Man City as Guardiola’s successor.

“Maresca is definitely a candidate if and when Guardiola leaves. He’s got strong connections at Man City, he knows the people, he’s been there and he’s worked there, so he’s in that mould that City want and like. That makes him a very strong contender, and he’d be a very good option for them.

“I think he’s come out with a few questionable statements at Chelsea where nobody really knows what he’s hinting at, but he also won’t clarify. That leaves it open to conjecture and speculation, is he hinting that he’s not happy at Chelsea?

“So all of this stuff adds up, and given the relationships he already has at Man City, it wouldn’t surprise me if it was already in his mind about going back. I think if they decided he was the one they wanted to replace Pep when that time comes, he could certainly be tempted away from Chelsea.”

Should Chelsea be worried about Enzo Maresca leaving?

There is clearly an emotional connection between Maresca and Man City, so it would be no surprise to see him end up there in the coming years. That would be a big blow for Chelsea, given how well he has done at Stamford Bridge.