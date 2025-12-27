"Not happy..." - Enzo Maresca hints at Chelsea star leaving in January transfer window

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca looks on (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has dropped a hint over the future of backup goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen ahead of the January transfer window.

The Blues haven’t given many first-team opportunities to Jorgensen, with Robert Sanchez remaining the clear number one ‘keeper under Maresca for the time being.

It remains to be seen what this could mean for Jorgensen’s future, but Maresca himself has spoken publicly about it, admitting that players are not happy when they don’t get playing time.

See below as Fabrizio Romano covered Maresca’s quotes on Jorgensen‘s situation via his official account on X…

?? Maresca confirms: “We are happy with Filip Jorgensen . But at the same time, they all want to play”. “And if they don’t play, they are not happy. We’ll see what happens in January”. ?? https://t.co/O9PL0Q9mIB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 27, 2025

“We are happy with Filip Jorgensen. But at the same time, they all want to play,” Maresca said. “And if they don’t play, they are not happy. We’ll see what happens in January.”

Should Filip Jorgensen leave Chelsea for more playing time?

Jorgensen was considered a big talent before he joined Chelsea, having established himself as a key player at former club Villarreal.

The 23-year-old could still have a big future in the game, but it just doesn’t look like it’s quite going to happen for him at Stamford Bridge.

CFC seem to have faith in Sanchez as their first-choice ‘keeper, despite the Spaniard not always looking that convincing.

If Jorgensen hasn’t managed to replace Sanchez by now, then he probably would be better off looking for a move away in the near future.

That might not necessarily mean the Denmark international will leave this January, but it also seems that Maresca isn’t entirely ruling it out.

Chelsea would probably be wise to keep Jorgensen as a backup option in case Sanchez gets injured, but it might also be that they’ll be open to offers, and if any come in then the player would probably do well to accept the chance to try a new challenge.