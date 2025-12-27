Photo by NBC Sports/screenshot

Florian Wirtz finally got off the mark for Liverpool with a brilliantly taken goal against Wolves.

The Reds twice in 90 seconds to take a comfortable 2-0 lead right before half-time.

Ryan Gravenberch opened the scoring in the 41st minute following excellent work from Jeremie Frimpong down the right flank.

The Dutch wing-back surged forward before delivering a perfectly weighted cut-back, allowing Gravenberch to fire home expertly from the edge of the box.

Moments later, Liverpool doubled their advantage, and this time the spotlight fell on their record-signing German midfielder.

Hugo Ekitike’s brilliance unlocks Wolves defence

The second goal was a move of real quality, with Hugo Ekitike playing a crucial role in the buildup.

The French forward showcased his technical ability by beating his marker with a delicate first touch before driving past the Wolves midfield.

Ekitike then slipped a perfectly timed through ball into the path of Wirtz, who showed composure beyond his years to poke the finish past the onrushing goalkeeper and spark jubilant celebrations inside Anfield.

For Wirtz, it was a huge moment. The 22-year-old has been under immense pressure since completing his record-breaking summer move from Bayer Leverkusen, and while his performances have steadily improved, goals and assists had been hard to come by.

That made this strike all the more significant.

Hugo Ekitike emerging as Liverpool’s standout signing

While Wirtz deservedly took the headlines, much of the post-match praise was directed towards Ekitike, who continues to impress with his all-round contribution.

Liverpool spent close to £116m on Wirtz and a reported £125m on Alexander Isak, but it has been the £69m signing of Ekitike who has arguably been their most consistent performer so far.

The 23-year-old has scored 11 goals in 24 appearances across all competitions, including eight goals in 16 Premier League matches, but it is his overall play that has truly stood out.

Ekitike’s willingness to drop deep, link play and drive attacks has drawn comparisons with former Liverpool favourite Roberto Firmino.

His technical ability, close control and intelligent movement add a different dimension to Liverpool’s forward line, and his assist against Wolves perfectly encapsulated his value to the team.

If this display is any indication, Liverpool may finally be seeing their big summer investments click into place at just the right time.