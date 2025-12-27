Chelsea rival Arsenal & Man Utd for €30m wonderkid who could go straight into their first XI

Enzo Maresca and the Chelsea FC logo (Photo by Mike Hewitt, George Wood/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly showing an interest in highly-rated Rennes wonderkid Jeremy Jacquet, who has also been linked with Arsenal and Manchester United in recent times.

The talented 20-year-old centre-back has already gained a fair amount of experience in Ligue 1 and it looks clear that he has a big future in the game.

According to the Athletic, Jacquet is now the latest top young talent being monitored by Chelsea as they look to continue their policy of recruiting the best youth from around the world.

Jeremy Jacquet has also been linked with Arsenal and Manchester United

Meanwhile, our recent information has been that both Man United and Arsenal are taking a close look at Jacquet as well.

As reported here, the Red Devils have scouted Jacquet and there’s the feeling that Rennes are resigned to losing the young Frenchman for around €30-40m.

Arsenal are also big fans of Jacquet, as we recently learned, and it will be interesting to see who ends up winning the race for his signature.

Jacquet will no doubt be tempted by the interest from the Premier League, but he’ll also need to choose his next club carefully in order to ensure he keeps his career on track.

Chelsea could be a good move for Jeremy Jacquet

Chelsea’s project could actually be the best move for Jacquet right now, as he needs to ensure he keeps on playing regular first-team football.

That might not be guaranteed at Arsenal due to the presence of world class centre-backs like Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba.

United, meanwhile, might be able to give Jacquet a key role, but are further behind in their project of rebuilding the team under Ruben Amorim.

Chelsea look to offer that perfect balance – a team that is already challenging and winning trophies, whilst also building around young players and growing a squad for the long term.

Still, for now there’s no clear indication of anyone leading the race for Jacquet’s signature.