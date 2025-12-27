Chelsea rival Arsenal & Man Utd for €30m wonderkid who could go straight into their first XI

Chelsea are reportedly showing an interest in highly-rated Rennes wonderkid Jeremy Jacquet, who has also been linked with Arsenal and Manchester United in recent times.
The talented 20-year-old centre-back has already gained a fair amount of experience in Ligue 1 and it looks clear that he has a big future in the game.
According to the Athletic, Jacquet is now the latest top young talent being monitored by Chelsea as they look to continue their policy of recruiting the best youth from around the world.
Meanwhile, our recent information has been that both Man United and Arsenal are taking a close look at Jacquet as well.
As reported here, the Red Devils have scouted Jacquet and there’s the feeling that Rennes are resigned to losing the young Frenchman for around €30-40m.
Arsenal are also big fans of Jacquet, as we recently learned, and it will be interesting to see who ends up winning the race for his signature.
Jacquet will no doubt be tempted by the interest from the Premier League, but he’ll also need to choose his next club carefully in order to ensure he keeps his career on track.
Chelsea could be a good move for Jeremy Jacquet
Chelsea’s project could actually be the best move for Jacquet right now, as he needs to ensure he keeps on playing regular first-team football.
That might not be guaranteed at Arsenal due to the presence of world class centre-backs like Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba.
United, meanwhile, might be able to give Jacquet a key role, but are further behind in their project of rebuilding the team under Ruben Amorim.
Chelsea look to offer that perfect balance – a team that is already challenging and winning trophies, whilst also building around young players and growing a squad for the long term.
Still, for now there’s no clear indication of anyone leading the race for Jacquet’s signature.
The phrase we keep hearing is about this not being Amorim’s team, an excuse to buy players Amorim needs to fit his style. If Ratcliffe cannot see a problem here he is dafter than I thought. After spending millions on players to suit a particular style of play the manager has an heart attack and dies, he gets run over by a bus, gets struck by lightning, or decides to leave. What are United left with? A squad of players who are not the next managers Team, and the cycle begins again. When are United going to learn, that the team should belong to the Club and the manage if he is good enough will find a way to get them playing as a team? This backward thinking is obsolete. Time for reform, a new way of thinking, a future solution to a problem United have had since Alex Ferguson retired.
The players we are signing have character, can play a variety of positions and have a strong work ethic, so would suit any future manager….