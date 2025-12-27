Daniel Farke wants another defender at Leeds. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Leeds are planning to make signings in January, as they seek to improve their squad for the second half of the Premier League season. Defence is one area that could be addressed, which is why targets have been drawn up by the club’s sporting department.

Daniel Farke’s move to a 3-5-2 system has been very effective, with positives results against the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Crystal Palace. The decision to play one more centre-back means that improved depth would be welcomed in the position, and one option being considered is El Chadaille Bitshiabu.

Leeds interested in January move for El Chadaille Bitshiabu

As per TEAMtalk (via Leeds United News), Leeds have set their sights on signing Bitshiabu, who looks set to be allowed to leave Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig when the transfer window opens next week.

Bitshiabu has struggled for prominence this season, with only five appearances made across all competitions. RB Leipzig do not count on him for the immediate future, which is why Leeds could have a way in.

Should Leeds sign El Chadaille Bitshiabu?

Leeds do not have a lot of left-footed defenders, with only Pascal Struijk and Gabriel Gudmundsson as options regularly used by Farke. It makes a lot of sense to bring in competition for the second half of the season, and that is exactly what Bitshiabu would provide.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds can strike a deal with RB Leipzig for Bitshiabu. A permanent deal would be unlikely, but the chance to bring him in on loan is one that Elland Road officials could be afforded over the next few weeks.