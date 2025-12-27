(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Leeds United are on high alert for a potential financial boost this January, with reports suggesting that Premier League rivals West Ham are preparing a swoop for a former Elland Road academy graduate.

As the Whites look to stay in the top flight, a significant sell-on fee from a surprise transfer could provide manager Daniel Farke with unexpected funds for the winter window.

Leeds United set for surprise windfall

The Athletic has reported that West Ham are looking to sign Charlie Cresswell as a priority defensive target for the upcoming January transfer window.

The 23-year-old central defender, who left Leeds for French side Toulouse in July 2024, has impressed in Ligue 1, prompting the Hammers to open talks about bringing him back to England.

A report from Leeds United News explains how a 15% sell-on clause which Leeds included as part of the deal during the summer sale of just £3.8m. With Toulouse reportedly valuing the defender at approximately €25m (£22m), Leeds could end up making £3.3m in January if the deal materialises.

Daniel Farke has turned season around for Leeds with change in formation

The potential financial injection comes at a perfect time, mirroring the club’s fortunes on the pitch.

After a precarious start to the 2025/26 campaign that saw pressure mount on Daniel Farke, Leeds United have dramatically turned their season around in December.

The catalyst for this revival was a bold tactical switch during the match against Manchester City in late November.

Farke moved away from his traditional setup to a 3-5-2 formation, providing greater defensive solidity while unlocking the attacking potential of his forwards.

The change has sparked an impressive unbeaten run, highlighted by a win against Chelsea, a gritty draw against Liverpool and a commanding 4-1 victory over Crystal Palace.

Key to this resurgence has been the form of striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has looked revitalized in the new system, and the leadership of captain Ethan Ampadu.

With the team now pulling away from the relegation zone and money potentially arriving from the Cresswell deal, the outlook at Elland Road is suddenly much brighter heading into 2026.