Talks held: Liverpool discussing potential loan transfer for midfielder

Trey Nyoni of Liverpool (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly engaging with clubs over a potential loan transfer deal for talented young midfielder Trey Nyoni ahead of January.

The Reds are weighing up whether or not to send Nyoni out on loan for more first-team experience after nine appearances for the club’s senior side in the last few seasons.

Nyoni, 18, looks like a huge prospect and may well have played more often this season if Arne Slot’s side had been in a more comfortable position, but it now looks like a loan might be the best solution for him.

And according to a report from TEAMtalk, Liverpool are holding talks over a possible deal for Nyoni, with the club fielding interest from Premier League and Championship sides.

Trey Nyoni could leave Liverpool next month

It seems there has not yet been any final decision on Nyoni, but it could be that he’ll soon be on his way out of LFC, as the transfer window opens in just a few days.

This could end up being an important move for the England Under-20 international, as he is still said to be held in high regard inside Anfield.

Liverpool fans will certainly be hoping Nyoni can end up making it in their first-team at some point, but there’s a lot of competition for places in Slot’s first-team at the moment.

There’ll surely be other clubs that could give Nyoni more minutes and offer him that chance to develop before returning to Liverpool better equipped to compete for a place.

TEAMtalk’s report doesn’t name any specific clubs, but one imagines there’ll be a mix of teams at the lower end of the Premier League and perhaps at the higher end of the Championship looking into the possibility of signing Nyoni in the coming weeks.