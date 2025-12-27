Liverpool player ratings: Florian Wirtz stars with 1st Reds goal in scrappy win vs Wolves

Alexis Mac Allister and Florian Wirtz celebrate in Liverpool's win vs Wolves (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool were made to work for their 2-1 win over Wolves in Saturday afternoon’s Premier League clash.

The Reds have not quite performed at their best in recent games, but results are at least improving, with Arne Slot’s side now on a run of four wins in a row, and unbeaten in their last seven.

Here’s a look at today’s Liverpool player ratings as Florian Wirtz stood out in today’s hard-fought win at home to Wolves…

Liverpool player ratings in 2-1 win over Wolves

Alisson Becker – 7 – A solid performance from Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson, who was unlucky with the Wolves goal as his initial save led to the rebound for Santiago Bueno.

Jeremie Frimpong – 7.5 – A superb assist for the Gravenberch goal, we finally saw the Frimpong who was such a major attacking threat at Bayer Leverkusen.

Ibrahima Konate – 6 – Not at his best on the Wolves goal as he was beaten in the air after not really having much else to do for much of the game.

Virgil van Dijk – 6 – Gave possession away cheapy at one point and got away with it, but an important leader for Liverpool as they held on in the second half.

Milos Kerkez – 7.5 – Starting to look a lot more comfortable in a Liverpool shirt after a slow start, Milos Kerkez bossed that left-hand side today with some strong tackling and good passing to bring the team forward.

Ryan Gravenberch – 7.5 – A well-taken goal to cap another generally solid midfield performance for Liverpool. Ryan Gravenberch truly is Mr Consistent for LFC.

Curtis Jones – 6 – A reliable hard worker, but occasionally let Liverpool down with some overly cautious passing and a few wayward balls when trying something more ambitious.

Federico Chiesa – 5 – Afforded a rare start by Arne Slot, but it’s fair to say Federico Chiesa did not make the most of the opportunity, so probably won’t be back in the first XI again any time soon.

Alexis Mac Allister – 6 – Quiet again in midfield as he has been for some time now, lacking the kind of spark that we’ve come to associate with him.

Florian Wirtz – 8.5 – Not the toughest opponents, but a really convincing display capped with a well-taken goal. Liverpool fans will hope this is the start of more to come from Florian Wirtz.

Hugo Ekitike – 6 – Hit the post, but apart from that had a bit of a quiet game and failed to continue his recent scoring streak.

Subs: Conor Bradley – 7, Cody Gakpo – N/A, Trey Nyoni – N/A