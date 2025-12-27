Pep Guardiola will soon see changes in his Man City attacking options. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Man City are very much in the Premier League title race, and in order to consolidate their bid, they want to make signings in January. Pep Guardiola wants at least one attacking reinforcement brought in, with the idea being for that player to be Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo.

Man City are considered to be favourites to sign Semenyo, and according to The Daily Briefing, they intend to trigger his £65m release clause in the opening days of the January transfer window, as they seek to be first in the queue. However, his arrival could mean that one or two current players move on.

Tottemham pushing to sign Omar Marmoush

Tottenham are reported to be interested in signing Omar Marmoush, whose first full season at Man City has seen him drop down the pecking order. The 26-year-old, who is currently away with Egypt at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, has made only two Premier League starts, and he could now be set to continue his career in North London.

However, Man City have no plans to consider selling Marmoush mid-season, with a deal more likely to be struck in the summer.

What about Oscar Bobb?

The player most likely to leave Man City next month is Oscar Bobb, who is another to have lost prominence this season. A loan move has been touted for the 22-year-old, with offers already on the table from Fulham and Crystal Palace, while across Europe, Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla have also submitted proposals.

Pep Guardiola counting on winger duo

Two current stars that will almost certainly be staying at Man City are Jeremy Doku and Savinho. Both are trusted by Guardiola, who does not intend to reduce their minutes despite Semenyo’s expected arrival – the Ghana international is more likely to be a direct replacement for Marmoush, in that he would play as a second striker or number 10.