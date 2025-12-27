Report: Man United increasingly keen on surprise transfer swoop for Premier League star

James Garner in action for Everton against Arsenal (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United are showing an ever-growing interest in a potential transfer swoop for Everton central midfield player James Garner.

The 24-year-old is not necessarily a top target in the same category as someone like Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, but it seems there is increasing interest from Old Trafford.

That’s according to the Daily Mail, which states that Man Utd are keeping an eye on their former player Garner as he nears the end of his contract with Everton.

This could give the Red Devils an opportunity to sign Garner on the cheap, and he’s described as working his way up their list of targets for January.

Everton will try to keep James Garner amid Man United transfer interest

Still, the Mail’s report adds that Everton ideally want to keep Garner and will try to negotiate a new contract for the former England Under-21 international.

The Toffees will no doubt be pleased with the impact Garner has had since he joined them back in 2022, as he’s gone on to play over 100 matches for the club.

In more recent times, Garner’s improved performances have shown just how good he could be, and led to interest from a number of other big clubs.

Aston Villa have emerged as suitors for Garner, as per Football Insider, while Newcastle United could also be in the mix, according to another report from Football Insider.

It would be a big blow for Everton to lose Garner just as he enters what could be his peak years, but one imagines he’d surely be very tempted to return to MUFC.

Garner came through United’s academy and didn’t get much of a chance in their first-team before eventually moving on, but he now looks good enough to come in and make an impact in what has been a problem position for Ruben Amorim.